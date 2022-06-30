TCW Group Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after buying an additional 1,881,712 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.66. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

