TCW Group Inc. Has $492,000 Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 590,995 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $198,970 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

