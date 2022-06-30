TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Richardson Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RELL. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

