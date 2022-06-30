TCW Group Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,082,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 409,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,013,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 884,100 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 871,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 645,314 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5,935.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Macquarie Infrastructure ( NYSE:MIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 558.58% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

