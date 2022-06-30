TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of KT by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period.

KT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.636 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KT’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

