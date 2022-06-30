TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.24%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

