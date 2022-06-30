TCW Group Inc. Sells 13,390 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR opened at $40.27 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.