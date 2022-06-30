TCW Group Inc. Sells 15,779 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

