TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGO. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

