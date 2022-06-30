TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,825 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 263,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

