TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,059 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $79.67 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

