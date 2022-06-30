TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,269 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Kellogg stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

