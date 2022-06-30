TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,659 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,365,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,936 shares of company stock worth $90,718,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.05 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

