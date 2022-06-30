Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.15.

Teck Resources stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

