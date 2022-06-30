Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEKK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,427,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,339,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 691,350 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 474,926 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEKK stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

