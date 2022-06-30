Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,228,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

