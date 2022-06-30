Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €3.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.10 ($4.36) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of TEF opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 350.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.