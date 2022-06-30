Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($44.68) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenet Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of Telenet Group stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.37%.

About Telenet Group (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.