Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 721.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,207 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

