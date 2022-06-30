Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.88.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.