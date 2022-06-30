Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $761.54 and its 200 day moving average is $891.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

