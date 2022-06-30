TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 238.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.89 on Thursday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.97.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

