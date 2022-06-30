Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in June

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
OTCMKTS TSDOF opened at 37.60 on Thursday. Tessenderlo Group has a 12 month low of 37.60 and a 12 month high of 37.60.
Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tessenderlo Group (TSDOF)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.