Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in June

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Tessenderlo Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TSDOF opened at 37.60 on Thursday. Tessenderlo Group has a 12 month low of 37.60 and a 12 month high of 37.60.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.