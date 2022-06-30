Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $152.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

