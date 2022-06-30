Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 90,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $11,984,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $152.78 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.