Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Lessened by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NYSE:TXT opened at $59.91 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

