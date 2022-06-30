Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TXT opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

