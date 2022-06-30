The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $28.50 Average PT from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get AES alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.