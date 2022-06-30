The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.