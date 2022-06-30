The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRTG opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

The Coretec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

