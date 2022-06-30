The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CRTG opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
The Coretec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.