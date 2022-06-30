The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

NYSE:EL opened at $256.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

