The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.07.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

