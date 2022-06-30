The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

