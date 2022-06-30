The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kraft Heinz in a report released on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after buying an additional 240,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

