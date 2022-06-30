Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

THRX stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 475.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

