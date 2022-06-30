ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $252.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ThredUp by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ThredUp by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 132,732 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in ThredUp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in ThredUp by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

