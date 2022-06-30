TimeScale Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.