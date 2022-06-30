Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,037.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 2.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.
TIOA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.97.
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tio Tech A (TIOA)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.