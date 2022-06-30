Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
