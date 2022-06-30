Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Noble Financial started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price target for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60). As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.