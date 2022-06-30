TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

