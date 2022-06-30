TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 133,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

