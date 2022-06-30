TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.81 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

