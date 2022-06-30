Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRVI. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.73.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,391,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.