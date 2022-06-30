Triad Group plc (TRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TRD opened at GBX 131 ($1.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.27. Triad Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.67 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

In other news, insider Charlotte Rigg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($23,739.42).

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

