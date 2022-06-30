Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,721 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.26 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

