Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 380.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

