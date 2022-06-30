Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 214,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,310,432 shares.The stock last traded at $28.14 and had previously closed at $24.57.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.