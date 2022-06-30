Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading 4.4% Higher

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.34. 6,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

