Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $13.41. Triumph Group shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 4,236 shares.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $835.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.